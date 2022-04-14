the most common questions about the Ministry of Health Vaccination Campaign — Portuguese (Brazil)

More than 50 thousand posts throughout Brazil have already started to receive elderly people and health workers, the target audience of the first stage of the Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles. Carried out by the Ministry of Health, the action takes place in two stages and its main objective is to prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the diseases, avoiding new deaths and possible pressure on the health system.

In the first stage, the elderly and health workers receive the vaccine against Influenza. Health workers should also update the Vaccination Book if they have not taken the immunizing agent against Measles. To clear the population’s main doubts about the Campaign, the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, attended the Ministry of Health team and answered the most common questions from the public.

1 – Who will be able to get vaccinated against the flu in 2022?

In the first phase of the campaign, which runs until April 30, the elderly (people aged 60 and over) and health workers will be vaccinated.

In the second phase, which will take place between May 2 and June 3, people from 14 groups will be vaccinated. Among them are children aged 6 months to under 5 years old, pregnant women and teachers, people with comorbidities and people with permanent disabilities, among others.

This year, in addition to the flu shot, children and healthcare workers must also get the measles vaccine.

The goal is to vaccinate all children against Measles indiscriminately, even if they have already received the vaccine, in addition to updating the health workers’ booklet.

2 – Can I take the flu and measles doses on the same day?

There is no contraindication in receiving the flu and measles vaccines at the same time.

The Ministry of Health adopted this vaccination strategy to take advantage of a single family trip to the posts for the application of the two immunizers.

Thus, we will increase vaccination coverage and ensure greater protection for the population.

3 – Can you take the flu or measles vaccine together with the Covid-19 vaccine?

People over 12 years old do not need to comply with the interval between immunizations. In this way, doses of vaccines can be administered on the same day.

The exception is for children between the ages of 5 and 11 who are indigenous, who have some comorbidity or disability. This is because this audience is considered in the campaigns by the criterion of the priority group, and not the age group. Therefore, they must wait a period of 15 days, after the Covid-19 immunization, to receive flu vaccines, measles, and other PNI vaccines. The Ministry of Health also advises that the vaccine against Covid-19 is prioritized.

It is important to remember that there are no Covid-19 vaccines approved for children under 5 years old, the target audience of the flu and measles campaign. Therefore, the range does not apply.

4 – In which situations is the vaccine contraindicated?

If the person has any flu-like symptoms, it is recommended that a doctor be consulted for evaluation and wait to be vaccinated until the symptoms improve.

The flu vaccine is also contraindicated for children under 6 months of age and for people who have had a severe allergic reaction when they have had the flu vaccine before.

The measles vaccine is contraindicated for pregnant women and children under 5 years of age with severe immunosuppression for at least 6 months or with severe symptoms.

People who have had a severe allergic reaction when they have had the MMR vaccine in the past should also not be vaccinated against measles.

The vaccine is also contraindicated for people allergic to the components of the immunizer.

5 – Why is it necessary to take the flu vaccine every year?

Annual influenza vaccination is essential because of the variation in influenza subtypes circulating in Brazil, which change every year.

Every year, the vaccine composition is updated. The vaccine applied in the 2022 Campaign, for example, provides protection against H1N1, H3N2 and type B strains.

6 – How many doses were acquired and what is the expectation of vaccination?

For influenza vaccination, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, acquired 80 million doses.

As for the implementation of measles vaccination, 19.4 million doses of the MMR vaccine were sent to the states and the Federal District.

7 – What is the goal of this year’s Vaccination Campaign?

The goal of the flu campaign is to vaccinate 90% of priority groups, which in total reaches 77.9 million people.

As for measles vaccination, the goal is to vaccinate 95% of the 12.9 million children aged 6 months to under 5 years, and update the health workers’ handbook.

8 – Is the new flu vaccine already updated with the new strain H3N2?

Yes. The vaccine is trivalent and protects against the three types of viruses that most circulated in 2021: H3N2, H1N1 and Influenza B.

9 – Why do I need to be vaccinated against the flu and measles?

Vaccination is the most important preventive measure to protect against the flu and measles.

With the public vaccinated, we will contain the circulation of the virus in the country and, thus, we will reduce the complications resulting from the diseases, such as the overload of health services, hospitalizations and deaths.

10 – How do I know if I am part of the priority groups?

The priority groups are listed in the Technical Report on the 24th Influenza Vaccination Campaign and listed below:

1st stage – from 04/04 to 04/30

elderly people aged 60 years or older;

health workers;

2nd stage – from 05/02 to 06/03

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

Pregnant women and puerperal women;

Indian people;

teachers;

Comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Port workers;

Prison system officials;

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

People deprived of liberty.

