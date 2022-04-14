The Witcher 3: Next-Gen Version is Indefinitely Delayed

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) announced this Wednesday (13) that it has indefinitely postponed the next generation version of The Witcher 3. The game was scheduled to be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in the 2nd quarter of the year.

“We have decided that our in-house development team will handle the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done.”

The company did not give further details on the matter, asked for understanding for fans and promised that it will release more information on the subject soon.

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

The announcement that the RPG released in 2015 would win a version for the most current consoles was made in September 2020. At the time, CDPR explained that anyone who had copies of PS4 and Xbox One could perform a free update.

In addition to working on the older game, the Polish company recently revealed that it is developing a new title in The Witcher franchise. The project, which will show the School of the Lynx, is being worked on using Unreal Engine 5.