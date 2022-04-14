This is the trick to use 2 accounts on the same phone that few know

Although many think that this is not possible, there are some alternatives that allow not only the Whatsappbut several other apps are duplicated on a device, which allows, depending on the situation, a person to use more than one account of a given service.

With that in mind, if you have a cell phone with an operating system androidsee this text until the end and we will explain the details about this available option.

How to duplicate WhatsApp on your mobile?

As indicated by the portal FayerWayerthe first option available is to access the app store and download the app “Dual Space”which once installed on your device will allow you to duplicate WhatsApp and set up a new account, with a different phone number.

The portal also reinforces that some cell phones already have resources to duplicate apps, as is the case of Samsung devices, in which some of them have the “Dual Messaging”.***

*** Check if your device has this feature.

#Important

We want to reinforce that when you download an app to intermediate a specific function, it can expose your device to risks. Stay tuned.

Do not forget that all the above is for information purposes only and is not intended to guide practices or solve device problems. If you are experiencing any difficulties with your cell phone, we recommend that you seek a technician so that the situation is evaluated and the best alternative indicated to solve the problem.

