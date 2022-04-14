Titanic: facts about the famous shipwreck that took place 110 years ago

Titanic at the shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland

It was night and most passengers were sleeping when, exactly 110 years ago, an iceberg interrupted what would be the first voyage of the most impressive passenger ship ever built, the Titanic.

The ship was traveling at 41 kilometers per hour. Less than 3 hours later, it had already become a shipwreck, sunk in the far reaches of the Atlantic.

Its wreckage was located only in September 1985 – the vessel split into two parts, separated 800 meters away, at 3,843 meters deep, 650 kilometers from Canada.

BBC News Brasil heard experts to present some thought-provoking facts about this shipwreck that has become so famous.

