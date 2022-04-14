two health posts will offer vaccination and Upas will attend to urgent cases

Two health posts will offer exclusive service for routine vaccination for the general public in Fortaleza between this Wednesday, 13th, and Sunday, 17th. Paulo Marcelo and Messejana gas stations will be open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. Influenza and measles vaccines will be available for children from six months to under five years of age.

About the subject









People over 60 and healthcare workers will also be able to get vaccinated against influenza. Anyone who tested positive for Covid-19 should receive the immunizer 30 days after the onset of symptoms or the positive result. In situations of flu-like illness, vaccination should take place 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The Paulo Marcelo gas station is located at Rua Vinte e Cinco de Março, 607, downtown. The Messejana gas station has an address on Rua Coronel Guilherme Alencar, s/n, in the Messejana neighborhood.

Urgent care in UPAs

During the same period for urgent care, the Capital has 12 Emergency Care Units (UPAs), all operating 24 hours a day, able to provide care for patients with symptoms of medium complexity.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags