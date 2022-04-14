Ubisoft games will be free to play for 7 days

For PC gamers, we have great news. The company has announced that it will give all players a free week to take advantage of their Ubisoft+ subscription service.

Enjoy one week of Ubisoft+ for free! Play over 100 games on PC including our latest releases and expansions. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 13, 2022

From today until the 11th of May, everyone who subscribes to the service will receive 7 days to enjoy the entire catalog for free. Remembering that at the end of the trial period, you will be charged R$ 49.99 per month, although you can cancel your subscription at any time.

For this free trial, only new Ubisoft+ subscribers are eligible. Those who have previously subscribed to the service on their accounts will not be able to redeem the seven free days.

Ubisoft+ gives you access to a huge catalog of Ubisoft games, with over 100 titles, including releases like Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök. The service also brings the full versions of the games, making all expansions and season passes available.

This is a great opportunity for all players who are interested in testing the company’s games. Those interested in testing the service can register through the official website.

Unfortunately Ubisoft+ is currently only available for PC. The company has already announced the service for Xbox family consoles, although it does not yet have a release date..