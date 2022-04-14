Ukraine bombs Russian ship, crew evacuated after fire

Loss of Soviet-era missile cruiser Moskva deals heavy blow to Vladimir Putin’s military

Max DELANY / AFP File photo taken on December 17, 2015 of Russian missile cruiser Moskva on patrol in the Mediterranean Sea



The flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Seaa Moskva missile cruiser, was seriously damaged after a bombing by the Ukraine this Thursday the 13th. The loss of the Soviet-era missile cruiser Moskva would be a blow to the US military. Russia – on the 50th day of the war – as he prepares for a new attack on the eastern Donbas region that will likely define the outcome of the conflict. The Russians reported that the vessel’s crew was forced to evacuate after the attack. The city of Mariupol, which has been under intense attack since the beginning of the conflict in Eastern Europe, gives access to the Black Sea through its port. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that several Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the location.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said a fire in the Moskva caused the ammunition to explode, the Interfax news agency reported, without saying what caused the fire. Maksym Marchenko, the Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said the Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles. “Neptune missiles protecting the Black Sea caused very serious damage,” he said in a social media post.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the ship could have up to 510 crew on board and that a rescue was not possible. On Telegram, the governor of Odessa ‘celebrated’. “It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Cobra Island,” Maksym Marchenko wrote, referring to the February 24 incident when a cruiser attacked Cobra Island that there were some Ukrainian soldiers held hostage.