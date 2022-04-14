Ukraine claims to have damaged Russian cruiser Moskva

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the attack by a Ukrainian battery of Neptune missiles (“Нептун” or R-360 “Neptun”) damaged the Russian cruiser Moscow off Odessa, a strategic port on the Black Sea, southwest coast of Ukraine.

Several Ukrainian government officials alleged on Wednesday that two Ukrainian missiles from the Neptune system, apparently fired from a hidden battery in or around Odessa, struck and set fire to the Russian cruiser.

Authorities who aired the alleged attack included Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, and Maksym Marchenko, head of administration in Odessa.

Forbes author David Axe (a weapons expert) recommends reading these reports with skepticism, as since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 23, there have been several allegations of Russian ships being hit or sunk offshore. from Odessa and other ports, but with only one confirmation: a Russian patrol ship, hit by old anti-tank weaponry, off the coast at Mariupol.

In the case of the alleged attack on the Moscowthe weapon used would be much more powerful: the Neptune system, which fires R-360 cruise missiles, began development in 2013, with first firing tests in 2018. The missile, which flies at low altitudes, has a disclosed range of 180 miles.

The missile is launched with the “booster” of the anti-aircraft device S-125 and maintains its flight with an MS-400 turbojet. The range of its detection head is 30 miles.

However, according to Axe, only one of the six batteries initially intended for incorporation in this second quarter would have been delivered, amid all the difficulties of the war.

Each Neptune battery includes several trucks, one equipped with a launcher for four missiles, another for command, plus two carrying reloads. The system communicates with a Mineral-U mobile radar with a range of 370 miles.

If it is confirmed that a battery was actually ready and the attack was successful, it would be a remarkable achievement for Ukraine amidst all the devastation of the war.

SOURCE: Forbes

UPDATE 4/13/22 20:45: Russian Defense Ministry announced that there was fire and serious damage to the cruiser Moskva

According to the Russian website Ria Novosti, in a news item published in the early hours of April 14 in Russian time zone, there was a fire on the cruiser. Moscow, with detonation of its ammunition.

The information was provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, which added that the ship had suffered serious damage, the crew had been completely evacuated and the cause of the fire was being investigated.