Ukraine says it found 765 bodies of civilians in Kiev region







Russian tank destroyed outside Kiev, capital of Ukraine Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Ukrainian authorities have already found the bodies of 765 civilians, including 30 children, in the capital Kiev region since early April.

The balance was provided this Wednesday (13) by the deputy regional prosecutor, Oleg Tkalenko. “This is just the beginning. We have just started working in the biggest cities, such as Borodyanka, Gostomel, Irpin and Bucha”, Tkalenko told the British newspaper The Guardian.

“Properly documenting each individual takes time and effort, but we need to do that to have evidence. I think [os russos] deliberately left the bodies of the civilians they killed in the streets and forbade people to bury them to intimidate the population,” he added.

Russian troops left the Kiev region at the end of March to focus on conquering Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, and the withdrawal allowed the discovery of several indications of war crimes against the civilian population.

In cities like Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin, Ukrainian authorities found bodies lying in the streets, corpses with signs of torture and mass graves with dozens of dead. There are also reports of sexual violence against women.

“Ukraine is a crime scene. We are here because we have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes have been committed within the jurisdiction of the court. We need to dissolve the fog of war to get to the truth,” the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court said last Wednesday. (ICC), Karim Khan, visiting Bucha.

Russia denies the allegations and says Ukraine has mounted a “farce” to undermine ceasefire negotiations.



