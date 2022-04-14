Ukrainian city has more than 1,500 bodies of Russian soldiers in morgue – News









The Dnipro Mortuary, in the central region of Ukraineis guarding the bodies of more than 1,500 Russian military personnel who have not yet been claimed by Moscowas stated this Wednesday (13) the mayor of the city, Mykhailo Lysenko.

According to Ukrainian press outlet Nastoyaschee Vremya, the municipal political leader has appealed for “Russian mothers to take the bodies” of children killed in clashes with Kiev forces since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24. .











“Now, there are more than 1,500 dead Russian soldiers in the morgue in Dnipro, which nobody wants to remove. They are stored in cold rooms,” said Lysenko.

“We already have four cold rooms filled with the bodies of Russian soldiers,” said the mayor of Dnipro, who said he did not care about the nationality of the dead, only that “they are somebody’s children”.











Dnipro is the fourth most populous city in Ukraine and is located on the banks of the Dnieper River, which crosses the country’s territory from north to south.









