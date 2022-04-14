Ukrainian mayor’s body is exhumed for forensic examination to examine whether death was a war crime – News









The body of the mayor of Gostomel, Yuri Prylypko, was exhumed last Tuesday (12). On March 7, the Ukrainian was killed when Russian soldiers entered the small town northwest of Kiev, where there was a military base.

Yuri Prylypko “was a great patriot, a great man,” said Father Petro Pavlenko. “He was loved.”

According to the prefecture, Prylypko was murdered while distributing "bread and medicine to the sick and wounded".











“He died for the community, for Gostomel, he died a hero,” the municipality said in a statement in which it explained that, due to the circumstances, it was not possible to organize the funeral.

The body was exhumed by Ukrainian investigators, who are trying to determine whether Prylypko’s death is a war crime.

Beside the grave, his wife, Valentyna, burst into tears at the sight of her husband's body. Police recorded footage of each wound on the mayor's body.







"400 Missing"









Gostomel, attacked the day after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, February 25, is one of the strategic points where troops managed to stop the offensive towards the capital, Kiev.

Since Russia announced the withdrawal of its forces from the Kiev region (to focus on the offensive in the eastern region), the Ukrainians have regained control of key cities on the outskirts of the capital.

All were destroyed by fighting. Ukrainian authorities cite “massacres” and accuse Moscow of “war crimes”.

In Bucha, a few kilometers south of Gostomel, images of bodies in civilian clothes on a street, with their hands tied behind their backs, shocked the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated on Tuesday that the images were fake.

With 17 thousand inhabitants before the war, Gostomel also suffered during the war days. “The municipality estimates that 400 people are missing,” said regional prosecutor Andrii Tkatch. “We’re trying to determine who killed them. It’s possible we won’t find all the bodies.”

The prosecutor finds it difficult to determine the cause of death of the mayor of Gostomel. "According to initial information, he died for no particular reason, alongside his driver," said Tkatch, who accompanied the exhumation with a vest that read: "War crimes prosecutor."

















two burials







On the same day, other bodies were exhumed as part of the investigation, including that of Oleksandr Karpenko, buried in a garden.

The victims’ bodies were taken to a refrigerated van, at 5.7º C, to await the autopsy. The vehicle had between 30 and 40 dead bodies.

“I’ve never done that in my life, but our citizens are murdered and we have to bury them properly,” said Igor Karpichen as he carried a body.

"I have no words to describe what I feel," he added. But after closing the vehicle's doors as if closing a dark chapter in the city's history, Karpichen said: "Now we live in peace."










