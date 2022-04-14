Unable to control radioactivity in Chernobyl, say Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian authorities failed to restore radioactivity monitoring facilities in Chernobylin northern Ukraine, where russian soldiers created an underground network when they occupied the site of the worst nuclear accident ever.

“The system for monitoring the level of radioactivity in the no-go area is still not working,” said Evgen Kramarenko, director of the state agency responsible for the no-go area of ​​Chernobyl.

“The servers that manage this information have disappeared […] we can’t say if [a área] is completely safe,” he added, during a videoconference accompanied by AFP.





“Until electricity is restored, and personnel are not authorized by the Armed Forces to access radioactivity checkpoints, we cannot assess the damage suffered,” he explained.

Kramarenko further said that “Russian occupiers have excavated several places” in Chernobyl, where the nuclear accident occurred in April 1986.

“They buried heavy equipment, created trenches and even set up underground kitchens, tents and fortifications,” he described, warning that “one of these fortifications is close to a place for the temporary disposal of radioactive waste.”





The Russian army seized the nuclear plant on the first day of Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine on February 24 and withdrew at the end of March, according to local authorities.

Russian soldiers will “very soon” feel the effects of radiation, Kramarenko warned. “Some in a month, others in years,” he added.



