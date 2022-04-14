Unimed de Santa Maria-RS selection process opens 28 vacancies in April

The regional UNIMED of the city of Santa Maria, Cooperative of Medical Work in Rio Grande do Sul, released through the Foundation University Company of Technology and Sciences – FUNDATEC, the rules for carrying out the new simplified selection process to fill 28 vacancies in the position of cooperating physician.

Those interested with training in the area can try the specialties of Allergy and Immunology (1), Anesthesiology (5), Cardiology (1), Pediatric Surgery (1), Internal Medicine (1), Dermatology (1), Endocrinology and Metabology (1 ), Pediatric Gastroenterology (1), Geriatrics (1), Gynecology/Obstetrics (2), Infectious Diseases (1), Neurosurgery (1), Neurology (2), Pediatric Neurology (1), Otolaryngology (1), Pediatrics (3) and Psychiatry (4).

There will also be requirements for joining as a coopeeerado:

Possess legal authorization to exercise the profession;

Specialty Qualification Record (RQE) in the enrollment area.;

Availability to provide care in your specialty;

Enrollment and payment as a contributor to the ISSQN;

Enrollment and performance as an autonomous insured before the INSS;

Proof of residency in the Cooperative’s area of ​​operation;

Health permit issued by the competent body for service in offices or clinics that will provide service;

Proof of enrollment in the CNES of the office you will attend;

Cooperativism Course, offered by Unimed Santa Maria, issued, at most, five years before the publication of this notice;

In the Internal Medicine specialty, the candidate must have the obligation to perform consultations in his office, consultations and hospitalizations at Unimed General Hospital or any other accredited hospital under penalty of being eliminated from the cooperative;

In the specialty of Gynecologist/Obstetrician, the candidate must have the availability, in any place, to attend the obstetric procedures for, at least, 2 years, under penalty of being eliminated from the cooperative;

In the specialty of Neurosurgeon, the candidate must be available to perform consultations and consultations at Hospital Geral Unimed for at least 2 years, under penalty of being eliminated from the cooperative. The candidate must prove experience in the field of Interventional Neuroradiology.

how to sign up

Applications for the selection must be made online only, between April 13 and May 2, 2022, through the Fundatec website – www.fundatec.org.br. The registration fee will be R$ 500.00.

The selection process will consist of objective tests with 50 questions on specific knowledge and legislation, in addition to the evaluation of titles.

The objective tests will be held on May 22, at the places and times that will be announced on May 13. Preliminary templates will be announced on May 23, via the electronic address www.fundatec.org.br.

The public selection process is valid for two years, counting from the date of issue of the final results approval notice, published on the FUNDATEC website.