US and EU pledge additional military aid of more than $1.3 billion to Ukraine | National Journal

U.S and European Union pledged this Wednesday (13) additional military aid of more than US$ 1.3 billion to Ukraine. The country is preparing to face a Russian offensive in the eastern region.

after almost 50 days of war, Western leaders begin to diverge. The French president did not like that the American president accused the Russian president of genocide. “Better to avoid certain expressions,” said Emmanuel Macron.

The prime minister of Germany was angry with the president of Ukraine, who refused the visit of the president of Germany in Kiev. Volodymyr Zelensky only wants to talk to Olaf Scholz, who can decide on weapons. Zelensky declared that without new weapons this war will be an endless bloodbath. Scholz replied that Germany will continue to give weapons to Ukraine, but without dragging Berlin into the conflict.

Ukraine again claimed that the Russian army had used white phosphorus, banned since 1997. But Russia said it had fulfilled its obligations and that it had completely discarded chemical weapons.

Four presidents went this Wednesday (13) to Kiev to bring support: from Poland, Lithuania, latvia and Estonia.

Later, after visiting the ruins of Borodianka, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said war criminals should be prosecuted internationally.

“It is difficult to imagine that entire families were murdered and buried on the spot. When children are raped, their bestiality is demonstrated. These people are not human, they are some mistake of nature. This terrible war has to be stopped,” she said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 1,026 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered in Mariupol and released footage of some of them surrendering to the Russians.. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry did not confirm the news, which could mean the Russian takeover of the city.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyannounced the arrest of the oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk and proposed his release in exchange for Ukrainian soldiers.

Medvedchuk is a friend of Putin’s family and godfather to one of his daughters. He led the main Ukrainian opposition party, always in pro-Russian positions, and was indicted for high treason in Ukraine in 2021.