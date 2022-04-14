US approves $800 million aid to Ukraine

The United States today approved an $800 million package in new military aid to Ukraine, which includes weapons and helicopters, to bolster the defense against an intensified Russian troop offensive. in the eastern region of the country.

This new assistance package will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided, and new capabilities tailored to the broader strike, which we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine. US President Joe Biden

“The steady supply of weapons that the United States and its allies have sent to Ukraine has been instrumental in sustaining their fight against the Russian invasion. [o presidente da Rússia Vladimir” Putin] failed in its initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We can’t rest now,” he adds.

Earlier, Biden had already called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to update him on “the United States’ continued support” for the country.

On Twitter, Zelesnky said that both “talked about a new plan of military and potentially economic aid”, but also about the “war crimes” committed in their country and the sanctions taken by the West against Russia.

So far, the United States has provided Ukraine with most of the international military aid received by Kiev — the total amount of aid granted exceeds US$ 2.4 billion, according to a survey by the AFP news agency.

According to a list published last week by the White House, the United States has supplied or promised Ukraine 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 7,000 other anti-tank weapons, hundreds of Switchblade kamikaze drones, 7,000 assault rifles, 50 million assault rifles. bullets and ammunition, 45,000 batches of bulletproof vests and helmets, laser guided rockets, Puma drones, anti-artillery and anti-drone radars, light armored vehicles, secure communication systems and mine protection.