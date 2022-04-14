USA: Meteor of interstellar origin hit Earth in 2014

A small meteor may have dethroned 1l/’Oumuamua, until then recognized as the first interstellar object (of origin outside the Solar System), detected in our neighborhood, and which some even considered to be “alien technology” (there was a great desire that Meeting with Rama become real).

According to documents from the United States Department of Defense that have recently become public, an object that disintegrated in the atmosphere would also have come from beyond the vicinity of our system, were it not for a detail: the collision took place in 2014, three years before the aforementioned. above to show their faces around here.

The discovery is attributed to Amir Siraj and Avi Loeb, astronomers at Harvard University, the latter being famous for being the original author of the hypothesis that ‘Oumuamua was an unnatural object, the result of extraterrestrial technology, something that has never been supported. and it wasn’t even taken seriously. Still, the furor over the bolide, which is now believed to be a stray fragment of an exocomet or exoplanet, has spurred the pair to look for records of other “visitors”.

Siraj turned to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), a division of NASA JPL dedicated to the study and mapping of celestial objects whose orbit and trajectory pass close to Earth, which includes meteoroids. , asteroids and comets. Its database has the record of more than 1,000 different items, of different scales.

Among the hundreds of objects mapped by CNEOS, one of them differed: a meteor cataloged in 2014, which burned in the atmosphere and exploded over Manus Island, the 5th largest in Papua New Guinea. Although small (between 20 and 200 meters long), it would be traveling at an absurd speed, around 209,200 km/h, or ~58.12 km/s.

No known stellar object, in the limits of the solar system, can travel at such high speed, which led to classify the “Manus incident” as the impact of a meteor from outside the Solar System, in fact the first recorded, 3 years ago before the detection of ‘Oumuamua.

The question, of course, is “why hasn’t this been reported sooner?”

6/ “I had the pleasure of signing a memo with @ussfspoc‘s Chief Scientist, Dr. Mozer, to confirm that a previously-detected interstellar object was indeed an interstellar object, a confirmation that assisted the broader astronomical community.” pic.twitter.com/PGlIOnCSrW — US Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) April 7, 2022

In fact, there is a good reason for this. The original paper (Caution, PDF) was submitted to arXiv, the open access repository at Cornell University, in 2019, on a preliminary basis and has never gone through the traditional peer review process, due to lack of data belonging to the US government. .

This is because part of the CNEOS sensors are operated by the US Department of Defense, and whose priority mission is not to look for asteroids and meteoroids roaming in space, but to analyze atmospheric anomalies that can identify nuclear detonations. Of course, they are also great for recording meteors.

As the data from these specific sensors are considered classified by the Department of Defense, NASA JPL does not have access to them, and consequently, Siraj and Loeb were also unable to access them to check the margin of error in the speed of the Manus meteor. Thus, the research could not be officially published, and the study was forgotten and shelved, having been classified as “unconfirmed”.

In early April 2022, however, the United States Space Command, the space-oriented military arm of the Department of Defense, not only made public the data regarding the Manus meteor, but also confirmed its estimated average speed, attesting to to be an object of interstellar origin, the first officially registered and before ‘Oumuamua.

The big difference between 1l/’Oumuamua, 2l/Borislov, the first comet of origin outside the Solar System, and until then the second (now third) interstellar object, and the Manus meteor, is that the latter not only disintegrated in Earth’s atmosphere, as there are high chances that its fragments can be found.

If so, meteorite fragments (nomenclature note: when in space, the name is meteoroid; when entering the atmosphere, it is called a meteor or shooting star; when falling, it becomes a meteorite) can provide great information about the formation and composition of celestial bodies outside the Solar System.

The small, tiny detail is getting them back, as the meteorite’s remains are scattered across the bottom of the South Pacific, along the coast of the island of New Guinea. Anyway, Amir Siraj has already mentioned a desire to undertake an expedition to find them.

Source: VICE