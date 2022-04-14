Vaping can cause infection in the brain, lung, heart and colon, according to a study conducted by the University of California San Diego (USA) and published in the scientific journal eLife last Monday (12). To arrive at this discovery, the researchers experimented with rodents, in laboratories, exposing them to the substance three times a day for a quarter.

The article mentions that devices made by JUUL — the largest company in the business — use disposable pods that contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. In the experiment, the rodents were exposed to the mint and mango flavored substance during three daily 20-minute sessions, and then divided into two groups: the first underwent these sessions for four weeks, and the second for 12 weeks.

The researchers noted that exposure to this material increases the expression of genes encoding inflammatory molecules, and these changes in inflammatory gene expression varied depending on taste. This suggests that the essences themselves contribute to the observed changes.

Vape can cause brain, lung, heart and colon infection, study finds (Image: tommyandone/Envato)

The results suggest that daily use of these devices can cause inflammation in multiple organs within months, increasing the risk of disease and health problems. “This information can help individuals, clinicians and policymakers make decisions about e-cigarettes,” the researchers point out.

However, the team recognizes the need for further studies on the impact of these changes on long-term physical and mental health, such as the health effects of different types of e-cigarettes, flavors, and duration of use.

This is not the first study to point out the harms of vaping: researchers at the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) have even said that the essence is bad for the heart. Another study claimed that vaping can damage blood vessels.

Source: eLife