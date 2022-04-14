VIDEO: Teacher saves 9-year-old student who choked on a bottle cap in the US; understand the Heimlich maneuver | World

A teacher in the United States saved a 9-year-old student who choked on a bottle cap while drinking water inside the classroom. Watch the VIDEO above .

JaNeice Jenkins, who works in the New Jersey public network, acted quickly and reproduced the call heimlich maneuver to “unburden” the student.

“I saw that he needed help and I just jumped into action to help him. He couldn’t breathe, his face was very pale, and he had a look of despair,” Jenkins told local TV.

Footage from the school’s surveillance system captured the exact moment the little student walks over to Jenkins’ desk and asks for help.

The Heimlich maneuver was invented in 1974 by the physician of the same surname, Henry Heimlich, also in the United States.

The medical practice consists of placing yourself behind the victim of suffocation and causing the expulsion of what is obstructing the airway with strong pressure with your hands on the pit of the stomach.

The “hug”, or abdominal compression, is repeated a few times until the object preventing the passage of air is expelled.

Quick response made a difference

1 of 1 Professor JaNeice Jenkins in an undated photo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/RepDonaldPayne Professor JaNeice Jenkins in an undated photo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/RepDonaldPayne

Elementary school principal Tracey Watkins commented on the teacher’s attitude and said that if it hadn’t been for her speed, the situation could have had a tragic outcome.

“We are very grateful and proud of Professor Jenkins,” Watkins said.