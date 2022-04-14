Video with family reaction to dog’s return goes viral on the internet

A puppy named Brownie thrilled netizens after returning home after almost a week missing. A video posted on social media shows the animal entering alone through the gate of the residence of a family living in Barranquilla, Colombia, and the excited reaction of the tutors upon seeing the little animal safe and sound made the record go around the world.

Brownie had disappeared on March 29 and his guardian, Steven Beltran, told in publications on the networks that, as soon as they realized that the puppy was no longer in the garage of the house, they began a long process of searching to find out his whereabouts.

Brownie’s tutors posted images of the puppy on the internet and carried out several searches around the neighborhood. Image: Personal Archive

“We spend a lot of days looking, days we don’t sleep, days we don’t eat,” Beltran told news website The Dodo. “All we could do was think about Brownie.”

He said that fear and despair that something bad would happen to the little one afflicted the hearts of the members of the house, who did not give up hope of finding him.

“We put out posters around the neighborhood, made posts about the disappearance and shared it on social media, but no Brownie showed up,” said the tutor. Until, to the family’s surprise, on the night of April 4th, they had a pleasant surprise.

The puppy had finally found his way home alone and the home’s external security camera caught the moment he squeezed through the front gate.

The video also shows the reaction of the family, whose members are caught celebrating a lot, jumping and screaming with joy and also crying with happiness.

“Having Brownie back is indescribable,” Beltran said. “We’re so glad he’s back.”

The family even gave interviews to several news outlets and TV programs in Argentina, Panama, Venezuela and the USA. The animal ended up receiving various gifts, such as special bones, toys and treats.

After the scare and now in the comfort of home, Brownie received several gifts, such as toys and treats for dogs Image: Playback/Instagram

The family even created a profile of the puppy on Instagram after the reunion. In one of the posts, Brownie “thanks” to all the people who helped share his photos on social media to help him be found and return home:

“Thanks to all the people who, day and night, shared my photo. Thanks to this video, I went viral, published my story in many news and asked me for interviews.”