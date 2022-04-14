voracious butt! Player finishes Elden Ring using only glutes

Following the line of the other games from the FromSoftware studio, the title is based on difficulty as a great differential. While many try to dodge the campaign challenges and finish the game in record time, others seem to be more interested in defeating their enemies in a more creative way and this is what motivated a player to defeat the bosses using only his character’s buttocks.

You didn’t read it wrong! Elden Ring is already one of the most acclaimed games of the year and a real sales success, with great chances of being one of the most awarded at this year’s The Game Awards.

Distortion2, the same player who ended the game’s campaign in less than 9 minutes, decided to face all enemies using only the “Ground Slam” attack, which in popular jargon is nothing more than a “butt to the ground”. According to the player, the campaign “had a very strong start, but little by little it was plunging me into despair”.

You can check out this spectacular journey in the video below:

As the game progressed, the player’s attack also got stronger, allowing him to win challenges without having to change his strategy.

While many struggle to find the best equipment and moves to defeat the enemies of Elden Ring, Distortion2 has proven that it can do it all with one hand behind your back, or rather, with your butt bouncing on the ground.

And you, do you think you would be able to close the game this way?