Web module for Occupational Health and Safety events is released

Web module released for Occupational Health and Safety events
The simplified web module for Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) events was released this Monday (11).

The new version allows the launch of events such as the communication of work accidents (CAT), health monitoring and environmental conditions at work.

With this, companies and professionals in the area can use both their own management systems and the web environment.

SST web module

To use the SST web module, the employer will need to access using their credentials (digital certificate, access via gov.br or access code and password) or make a specific electronic power of attorney for the company or specialized professional, to send the events . The power of attorney is granted by accessing the eCAC, from the Federal Revenue Service.

The SST module brings the link information necessary for the correct completion of the events, in addition to innovating in its presentation, in a more modern format and with intuitive use for users.

The forms are presented in a wizard format, that is, a guided step-by-step, with queries and automations that facilitate filling in the events.

It is important to point out that OSH information is not provided for domestic workers, except for the Work Accident Communications (CAT), which are reported in eSocial Doméstico.

With information from the eSocial Portal

