The 49th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine began with accusations that Moscow was using “mobile crematoria” to hide the bodies of civilians killed in Ukrainian cities. In addition to civilians, Ukraine claims that Russian military personnel are also being hidden in these structures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs and terrorist tactics. “The Russian army is using all kinds of artillery, all kinds of missiles, aerial bombs, in particular phosphorus bombs, against residential districts and civilian infrastructure,” he said in a speech to the Estonian parliament.

Check out what is known so far about the situation involving Russia and Ukraine: