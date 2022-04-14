The 49th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine began with accusations that Moscow was using “mobile crematoria” to hide the bodies of civilians killed in Ukrainian cities. In addition to civilians, Ukraine claims that Russian military personnel are also being hidden in these structures.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs and terrorist tactics. “The Russian army is using all kinds of artillery, all kinds of missiles, aerial bombs, in particular phosphorus bombs, against residential districts and civilian infrastructure,” he said in a speech to the Estonian parliament.
Check out what is known so far about the situation involving Russia and Ukraine:
- Joe Biden’s government has approved an aid package for Ukraine worth $800 million, including weapons and helicopters, to supply Ukrainian troops.
- Ukraine thwarted a Russian cyberattack against one of its biggest power plants, Kiev authorities announced. The country faces an offensive from Russia in the east.
- Responding to the US statement, the Russian government said it was “unacceptable” to call the conflict “genocide” and accused Biden of “distorting the situation”.
- According to the Russian government, Russia will attack Ukrainian command centers in Kiev if Ukraine does not stop its “sabotage and bombing attempts” on Russian territory.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a virtual meeting today that the West faces a “real energy crisis” after sanctions are applied to the Russian market.
- In response to Western sanctions, Russia decided to sanction 398 US congressmen, in what the Russian government called “reciprocal punitive measures”.
- On a visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Polish President Andrzej Duda said the war between Russia and Ukraine would be a case of “terrorism” and “cruelty”.
- Russian soldiers shot seven people in a house in the town of Pravdyne, in the Kherson region, and then blew up the house, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said.
- The bodies of more than 1,500 Russian soldiers are in the morgues of Dnipro, announced the deputy mayor of this industrial city in eastern Ukraine, Mikhail Lysenko.
- Russia said more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered to Russian troops in the city of Mariupol, which had been besieged for several weeks, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
- International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan called Ukraine a “crime scene” during a visit to the town of Bucha, near Kiev.
- US President Joe Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing “genocide” in Ukraine. It is the first time that the American leader uses this term to define the Russian invasion.
- In liaison with Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke with the American president about monetary and military aid, to replenish inventories and advance orders.
- The Kremlin said it categorically disagreed with Biden’s description. “We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
- In the midst of a protest against the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian artist Alexandra Skochilenko was arrested for spreading “false information”.