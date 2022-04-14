WhatsApp Announces Pack of Improvements: Message Reactions, Sending Large Files and More | Technology

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp will gain a series of improvements. The popular messaging application will allow its users to respond with emojis to messages from their contacts and send videos of up to 2 GB to their contacts, among other new features.

These features will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks. worldwide, including Brazil.

The news are as follows:

reactions: like what happens on Facebook, you can react to a conversation, only with emojis (see image below).

New WhatsApp features arrive in the coming weeks — Photo: Disclosure

sharing: Another improvement is the increase in the size of files that can be shared through the application. Users will be able to send documents, photos, videos up to 2 GB to their contacts.

Group call up to 32 people: until then, the limit was 8 participants. The company had recently announced other novelties to facilitate the exchange of voice messages on WhatsApp, such as the option to listen to messages outside the conversation window and speed up the speed and audios.

WhatsApp allows voice calls with up to 32 people — Photo: Disclosure

Admin with can delete message in the group: They will be able to delete wrong or problematic messages from any member in the conversations.

‘WhatsApp Communities’ postponed

The new features set the stage for a larger company launch: WhatsApp Communities. The tool will aggregate different groups in a shared space, with the possibility of sending notices to several of them at the same time.

The focus of the application is to serve small groups with the same interest, such as schools, members of religious congregations, residents of the same condominium or even companies.

The app will also give more power to administrators, who will be able to send notices to all community participants and control which groups and users can be added.

The communities will be tested globally by the company starting this Thursday (14), but will only arrive in Brazil next year.

In February, the app closed a deal with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to fight disinformation during the 2022 elections.

At the time, WhatsApp CEO Will Carhcart pledged not to implement any significant product changes in Brazil before the elections.

Dario Durigan, WhatsApp’s public policy manager in Brazil, believes that the decision to postpone the feature’s debut in the country reinforces the app’s alliance with the TSE.