WhatsApp app innovates and prepares a great feature that will be released in 2022 – Metro World News Brasil

The WhatsApp messaging app has recently released a new beta update for the Android operating system.

As detailed by the specialist website Wabetainfo, the app is working on a community guide to introduce in a future update.

WhatsApp app innovates and prepares a great feature that will be released in 2022

As I’ve detailed recently, the platform works on a communities tab, a new location available in a future update that groups all your communities and those you’re added to.

As you can see in a screenshot, WhatsApp is working to bring the communities tab to the Android version as well (already released in beta for the iOS operating system).

And as part of the change, when the feature is released to everyone, the company plans to remove the camera tab.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.9.10: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a communities tab to introduce in a future update of the app.https://t.co/lSzYFyxfvW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 12, 2022

Furthermore, with the new feature, the user will be able to gather in this new tab related groups, and all the communities that have been created or that have been added.

Unfortunately, a release date is unknown, so we don’t know when the WhatsApp app plans to release the feature.

Also according to the information, it is necessary to note that communities will also help you to better manage your groups using special administration tools. Check out what’s new for Android and iOS:

Credit New for Android and iOS. (WABetaInfo)

With information from Wabetainfo website