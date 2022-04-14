WhatsApp prepares new feature still for 2022

A recent update to the beta version of Whatsapp shows what could be the next feature to be released by the messenger in 2022. Everything indicates that the company is working on a communities guidescheduled to come out in a future upgrade.

The information is from the website specialized in the application, WABetaInfo. According to the portal, WhatsApp is preparing a communities tab. In practice, it allows the user to easily manage all the groups in which he is added, facilitating the management of chats and making them more organized.

Here’s a screenshot that shows a preview of the new feature:

For now, the update appears only in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android devices – it should arrive soon for phones with iOS installed. Regarding the launch for all users, the company has not yet released an official date.

