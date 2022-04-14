Which chocolate is healthier? Expert reports better options – Nayana Siebra

the delivery of Easter chocolate eggs It is an age-old tradition. Resisting the consumption of sweets can be a great challenge for those who are following a diet or looking to maintain a more balanced diet. But is it really necessary to have a more extreme behavior or is there a healthier chocolate?

The nutritionist Fabiana Fontes, a specialist in women’s health, sports nutrition and clinics, explains that it is possible to consume chocolates during periods such as Easter. She says that the secret is in the moderation of intake and advises split the candy throughout the week.

“If you’re going to eat the chocolate eggs or the bars, try to share them throughout the week. The ideal not to harm your diet would be a consumption of 30 grams a day of chocolate”.

About the existence of a healthier chocolate, Fabiana points out that the ideal is to opt for sweets that have a higher concentration of cocoa, which is rich in antioxidants. “The healthiest are chocolates with 75% cocoa or more, which in addition to more cocoa in its formulation would still have less fat and less sugar”.

what kind to avoid

Already on the list of what to avoid is the White Chocolate. According to the specialist, this option is made with cocoa butter, which has no antioxidant benefits, and milk chocolate, which is very caloric because itr high in sugar and fat.

When choosing the Easter egg, Fabiana advises to buy the smaller models and avoid those options that have very fillingbecause, according to her, it would increase the calorie intake. The tip is to look for those that offer semisweet chocolate up to 75% cocoa.

For children, she recommends avoiding Easter eggs that are too large or contain caramels or those that are stuffed. These models are more caloric and rich in sugar. She also warns to be careful with dyes.

Best chocolate for dieters

In the list of chocolates most suitable for those who are following a food plan, the nutritionist lists the ones with the highest concentration of cocoa. She also warns to be careful with diet chocolates, as these were developed to diabetics and, therefore, has no sugar, but they are caloric because they have a little more fat in their formulation.

Fabiana Fontes Nutritionist “Chocolates 75% cocoa (have more antioxidants – more cocoa, less sugar and fat), followed by Bitter (usually 50 to 75% cocoa) and for those people who are not used to the bitterest taste, choose the semisweet ( 40% cocoa) which, although it has a little less cocoa, is a good option for those on a diet. Always eating in moderation.”

Ideal consumption amount

The recommended amount of daily chocolate intake, according to the professional, is a maximum of 30 grams. Fabiana Fontes explains that this amount would not greatly increase the total calories of the day and meets the desire to eat sweets.

Difference of dark chocolates

The main difference between dark and semi-sweet chocolates is in the cocoa concentration. The specialist details that as this concentration varies, it also changes sugar and fat. “Usually the more bitter, the more cocoa and the less fat and sugar.”

And when choosing chocolate, it is important to look at its composition and ingredients. “Which first item would have the highest concentration, what are its components (if it has several names such as invert sugar, honey, glucose syrup, different names, but in the end they are sugars). If it would have any dyes or lots of preservatives.”

Half bitter: 40% cocoa

Bitter: 50 to 75% cocoa

Who wants to lose weight can eat chocolate?

The nutritionist says that those who are on a diet focused on weight loss can ingest chocolate throughout the day. She considers that the patient chooses the best options and takes care of the rest of the diet and does physical exercises.