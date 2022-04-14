White House is discussing Russian natural gas ban with Germany and other European countries

Germany is the main gateway for Russian gas to Europe. It is the country that subsequently distributes the input to the other member countries of the European Union.

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – Joe Biden’s government continues to press its European partners, including Germany, over the possibility of banning Russian natural gas, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

The US plans yet another range of sanctions against Russia, she added, also declaring that “there are more [sanções] to come” against Russia’s economy, financial sector and leadership amid the conflict in Ukraine.

“We have been in ongoing discussions with our European partners, including Germany, but it is a decision they will make and the president [Biden] certainly supports their right to do just that,” Psaki said during a press conference.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Germany is the main gateway for Russian gas to Europe. It is the country that subsequently distributes the input to the other member countries of the European Union.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

EU under US pressure

Yesterday, the Croatian press vehicle Advance said that Europe will most likely have to embargo Russian gas deliveries under pressure from the United States, despite the fact that it is impossible to replace it.

The author of the article considers that European countries were in a dead end, since not making such a decision would be considered as refusing to help Ukraine.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Of course, Europe understands what fate is in store for it. But it finds itself practically in a dead-end situation. Because if Europe opposes American demands to embargo Russian gas, Europeans will be told that they are not to sufficiently support Ukraine, which they are doing so formally, while behind the scenes they are ‘selfishly’ making energy deals with Russia,” the article reads.

The observer suggests that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could take advantage of the situation by becoming the first to accuse the Europeans, as currently “all rostrums are open to him”.

“The US will pressure the EU to strike Russia, as the Americans say, ‘even more painful’. It is understandable why the European Union does not rush to take measures of this kind, as this ‘pain’ will be felt block”, underlined the author of the article.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Even so, he summarizes, there are those in Europe who are opposed to the sanctions, such as the Austrian Finance Minister, Magnus Brunner, who on Monday (11) declared his position. Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron said sanctions should be imposed against oil and coal, but he did not mention Russian gas.

On February 24, President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. In response, Western countries introduced large-scale sanctions against Moscow, particularly in the banking sector and high-tech product deliveries. In addition, several large multinational companies and brands have left Russia.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING