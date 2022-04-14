white phosphorus bombs cause burns and can corrode bones







Use of white phosphorus bombs during the Vietnam War Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Internationally banned, bombs white phosphorus would have been used in Ukraine by troops from Russia, accused President Volodmyr Zelensky during a speech at the Estonian parliament. Although Zelensky does not present evidence, and Russia denies this accusation, the mere mention of the artifact raises fear since the substance causes a series of injuries to human beings.

Used as a weapon, the use of white phosphorus is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions, which define international humanitarian law, and by the Chemical Weapons Convention. According to Human Rights Watchits use as a bomb or ammunition causes burns, which can even corrode bones, and intoxication, if phosphorus is absorbed into the human body through wounds.

White phosphorus is allowed in conflicts only for lighting and troop camouflage, as it has properties used in fireworks as well. In its use as a bomb, the substance fragments into incendiary particleswhich can cause destruction and death of civilians.

In its natural form, white phosphorus looks like a block of yellowish wax. The substance must be stored in water due to the risk of getting into spontaneous combustion in contact with oxygen.





White phosphorus underwater Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The substance was even used as a weapon in conflicts such as World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and by Israeli troops in territorial clashes. The harmful effects on humans led to an international ban on the artifact.





White phosphorus bombs were used in conflicts such as World War I Photo: Wikimedia Commons





Israeli troops have already used the substance as a weapon Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In humans, white phosphorus bombs and munitions cause deep burnsof second and even third degree, and can even reach the boneswhich are only stopped when contact with oxygen is cut off.

Other damage is also intoxication by inhalation and ingestion, or even if phosphorus is absorbed through burns. Within the human body, this substance can affect various organs such as the heart and kidneys, and can lead to death.



