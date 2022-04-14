WHO Emergencies Committee decides to keep covid-19 as a pandemic

posted on 04/13/2022 13:15



(credit: Christopher Black/World Health Organization/AFP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) decided, during a meeting of the Emergencies Committee, this Wednesday (13/4), that it will not yet downgrade the classification of covid-19 and that we are still living a pandemic. The decision goes against the idea defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has advocated downgrading Covid-19 to endemic.

During the meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom highlighted that the world is facing the lowest number of deaths in two years. However, due to the unpredictable behavior of covid-19, countries must remain on alert. “Far from being the time to let our guard down, this is the time to work even harder to save lives,” he said.

The WHO also underscored concern about the fatigue that countries are facing in fighting the disease and that the inappropriate use of antivirals could lead to the development of variants. In addition, the organization highlighted that the number of deaths and cases is still high and that is why covid-19 is still a Public Health Emergency.

The Committee is expected to meet again in three months to discuss the situation of the pandemic.

Endemic

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said last week that covid-19 will be downgraded to endemic in Brazil in the coming days. Earlier, he had even said that the change would take place by the end of March.

Endemic diseases occur when they are recurrent in a region, but there is no increase in cases over time, such as dengue and leishmaniasis. In practice, the change allows the disease to no longer be treated as an emergency, which would allow containment measures to be lifted.

In March, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan stressed that the change will not make Covid-19 any less severe. “Remember, endemic HIV, endemic tuberculosis and endemic malaria kill millions of people on this planet every year. So please don’t equate endemic with ‘something good,'” he said.



