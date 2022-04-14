Woman dies of dengue in Teresina; third victim of 2022

One 45-year-old woman died of dengue in Teresina. The case, which is third already registered in Teresinawas confirmed this Wednesday (13), by the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) of Teresina. According to the FMS, the women she was hospitalized in a public health unit and had several comorbidities.

Data updated until this Wednesday (13), reveal that 1,731 cases of dengue were reported in the capital, with 731 cases confirmed through clinical criteria. According to the Municipal Health Foundation, the neighborhoods with the highest number of dengue cases are: São Joaquim, Matadouro, Mocambinho, Parque Alvorada and Nova Brasília. In 2021, there were 168 notifications throughout the year.

THE director of Health Surveillance at FMS, Amariles Borba, warns the population that in case of suspected dengue, the recommendation of health authorities is that the person seek medical attention immediately. “Hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate. And you have to urinate transparently like the water you drink. So if you have body pain, abdominal pain, and if when you lie down and get up, the world spins, please look for a health service. We have found many serious cases”, explains Amariles.

She also warns that dengue transmission happens through the bite of the female Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which causes symptoms such as pain in the joints, body, head, nausea, fever above 39ºC and red spots on the body.

“The prevention of dengue can be done with simple practices that mainly avoid the reproduction of the transmitting mosquito, through the elimination of objects that accumulate stagnant water”, reinforces Amariles. third death

This year alone, three people died from dengue in Teresina. The first was a 19-year-old boy who was admitted to a public hospital and the second was a 9-year-old patient who died in a private hospital in the city.