Woman taped to plane seat gets biggest fine in US history

Woman was tied to seat with duct tape – Photo: Reproduction / TikTok

Woman who was stuck with duct tape to a plane seat will have to pay more than R$ 385 thousand

This is the largest fine ever imposed by the aviation authority in the United States.

She was detained last year after trying to open the aircraft door and attacking employees.

A passenger who had to be strapped to the plane’s seat after trying to attack the crew last year will face the biggest fine in American aviation history.

The woman, who went viral after being filmed taped to the chair, was fined US$81,950 (about R$385,700). This is the largest amount ever imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States.

The episode that led to the millionaire penalty happened in July 2021 and was reported by a passenger on the flight on TikTok. She explained that the crew of American Airlines Flight 1774 from Dallas to Charlotte began acting strangely during the trip.

Passengers were startled to realize that flight attendants were running through the aisles, locking the bathrooms and collecting suitcases in the overhead compartments.

“Mystery” explained

The pilot even explained that there was “a bad situation on the plane”, but it was only after landing that the passengers were informed of what had happened.

The woman causing the confusion had an outbreak and demanded to get off the plane at all costs, even though she was already in the middle of the trip. She would try to reach the aircraft door to open it and attack the flight attendants who stopped her.

It took five employees to immobilize her and tie her to the seat. A video posted on TikTok shows the other passengers, at the end of the trip, walking past the woman and waving.