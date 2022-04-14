Xbox Game Pass May 2022: Already 5 confirmed games arriving on day one

We are still waiting for the official announcement in the second round of April 2022 for Xbox Game Pass, but there are already 5 confirmed games arriving in May 2022 on the first day in the catalog accessible for free by subscribers to the Microsoft service.

Based on previous reports, these are the long-anticipated games coming in May 2022 at launch on Xbox Game Pass:

Citizen Sleeper (console) – May 5

Trek To Yomi (Console, PC) – May 5

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Console, PC) – May 10

Sniper Elite 5 (Console, PC) – May 26

Pac-Man Museum (console, PC) – May 27

Obviously this is still a partial listconsidering that the official announcement about the games arriving in May for Xbox Game Pass will only arrive in a few weeks and will be divided into the two usual shipments between the first and second half of the month, but these are already the confirmations that we have at the moment .

Citizen Sleeper is a particular and complex RPG with a science fiction setting, based on considerable freedom of choice given to the player. Trek to Yomi, of which we’ve seen fifteen minutes of gameplay in recent days, is a scrolling action adventure focused on feudal Japan, while Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a classic JRPG, considering the spiritual successor to Suikoden and developed by some of the same authors. .

Sniper Elite 5 is the new shooter chapter with tactical elements focused on the sniper figure in World War II, while the Pac-Man Museum is a reinterpretation of the classic Namco, to celebrate its history. For the rest, we await the announcement of the games for the second half of April 2022.