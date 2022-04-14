xCloud arrives for Xbox One and Xbox Series in Brazil today (13)

Microsoft announced this Wednesday (13) that xCloud is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Brazil. The player needs to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate to access the games directly from the cloud on the consoles, without having to perform any type of download.

“Starting today, you can discover and try many different titles directly from the cloud until you find what you want to install – something that is still part of the core Xbox console experience. Also, receiving an invite from a friend to a game you haven’t downloaded will no longer prevent you from playing immediately,” said Catherine Gluckstein, who is vice president and head of product for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The executive recalled that the cloud service allows for savings in video game hard disk space and that Xbox One owners can run current generation titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access xCloud by turning on the console and looking for the cloud icon in games. As previously revealed, console games run at 1080p and 60 FPS, just as they do on PC and mobile.

The cloud gaming tool arrived in 25 regions in November last year. In Brazil, xCloud arrived for devices such as PC and cell phones in September 2021.