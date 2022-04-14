Young man hospitalized four days after developing lung disease while masturbating; understand

Air trapped in the mediastinum was identified, a space in the chest between the young man’s lungs

A 20-year-old Swiss man suffered a serious lung injury while masturbating. The young man, who ended up in hospital after experiencing severe chest pain and severe shortness of breath, was diagnosed by X-ray with spontaneous pneumomediastinum (PMS), a condition that causes air to escape from the lungs and lodge in the rib cage, and deep subcutaneous emphysema.

With a history of mild untreated asthma and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the young man had air trapped in the mediastinum, a space in his chest between his lungs, and had to be hospitalized for four days. The rare case was reported in the latest issue of the journal Radiology Case Reports, by doctors at the Cantonal Hospital in Switzerland.

Spontaneous pneumomediastinum is a rare disease that is usually diagnosed in young men and usually develops while doing strenuous physical activity, excessive vomiting or the Valsalva maneuver. In the publication, doctors said they had seen similar cases with men who were having sex, but never during masturbation.

