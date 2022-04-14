Zelensky accuses Russia of using white phosphorus bombs in Ukraine – News

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Wednesday, in a teleconference address to Estonia’s parliament, that Russia is using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine, accusing Moscow of using terrorist tactics against civilians. The leader did not present evidence of the prosecution.

The production, use and stockpiling of such weapons are prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1997.





White phosphorus bombs have the ability to spread fire over a large area and burn until oxygen is gone. White phosphorus is very poisonous and can cause severe burns that are difficult to treat. Russia denies using chemical weapons, saying it destroyed its last chemical stockpiles in 2017.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, sent more than 4.6 million people fleeing abroad, killed or injured thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.





The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on their way to Kiev to meet with Zelensky on Wednesday, an aide to the Polish leader said.

The four join a growing number of European politicians who have visited the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces were driven out of the country’s north earlier this month.





