Zezé di Camargo receives cruel health warning and diagnosis comes to light

Zeze di Camargo and Luciano are one of the biggest country duos in Brazil. Recently, the brothers have been facing rumors about a possible end to their many-year partnership.

But that wasn’t the only bad news in the lives of celebrities. Zezé di Camargo received a prediction beyond worrying. the seer Erica Dias, known for hitting the predictions of the famous, traced the singer’s destiny.

On social networks, the sensitive asked the famous to be aware of the signs of his health and highlighted the possibility of cancer. “Getting sick, something related to cancer, prostate care, that’s what I see,” stated Érica Dias, who also spoke about Zezé di Camargo’s brother.

“And it shows Luciano with something related to the kidney, in need of treatment”, declared the seer.

Érica Dias also talked about the possibility of separating the duo, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano. According to the sensitive, the singers will only have two more years in the music business. “Don’t show it anymore”.

Then the psychic confirmed that the brothers have intrigues in the relationship. “It shows the spirituals away, the spirituals at war, one away, one back to the other,” she began, who continued:

“It shows a phase that is a little complicated, a little indecisive. But it shows that starting in September, it’s a new cycle in their lives, a new path, a new project. A new song”, said Érica Dias.

Zezé and Graciele’s relationship

Finally, the sensitive spoke about the relationship between Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda. According to Érica Dias, the moment between the artists is entering a critical phase, however, they will continue together. “Transformation and intrigue. but separation I do not see”, confirmed the seer.