45-year-old woman dies of dengue in Teresina

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) confirmed the third death due to dengue in Teresina. The death recorded this Wednesday (13), is a 45-year-old woman.

According to FMS, the patient was admitted to a public hospital and had several comorbidities. The first was a 19-year-old boy who was admitted to a public hospital, and the second was a 9-year-old patient who died in a private hospital in the municipality.

According to the director of Health Surveillance at FMS, Amariles Borba, the neighborhoods with the highest number of dengue cases are: São Joaquim, Matadouro, Mocambinho, Parque Alvorada and Nova Brasília. She warned the population that in case of suspected dengue, the recommendation of health authorities is that the person seek medical attention immediately.

“Moisturize, hydrate, and hydrate. And you have to urinate transparently like the water you drink. So if you have body pain, abdominal pain, and if when you lie down and get up, the world spins, please look for a health service. We have found many serious cases. The transmission of dengue happens through the bite of the female Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which causes symptoms such as pain in the joints, body, head, nausea, fever above 39ºC and red spots on the body. Dengue prevention can be done with simple practices that mainly avoid the reproduction of the transmitting mosquito, through the elimination of objects that accumulate stagnant water”, warned the doctor.

Also according to the Municipal Health Foundation, this year alone, Teresina has already recorded 1,731 cases of dengue, with 731 cases confirmed through clinical criteria. In 2021, only 168 notifications were registered for the whole year.