5 Foods You Think Are Healthy BUT AREN’T! – Metro World News Brazil

To lead a healthy life, some day-to-day changes, such as exercise and a correct diet are the main tips. However, if there is no follow-up by a nutritionist, a healthy diet may not have much effect, especially if you don’t know which foods to consume.

Speaking of food, many of them even seem healthy at first, leading those who want to go on this diet to consume them more often. But the truth is, some of them are actually not as healthy as they seem.

Here are 5 foods you think are healthy but aren’t, according to Megacurioso.

1. Processed turkey breast

When looking at the packaging of this food, you can see why they are not healthy. Processed turkey breast is high in sodium (salt), as well as preservatives and additives. The fact that it is a food makes the situation worse.

2. Cereal Bar

Many people think that the cereal bar is a great dessert for those who want to maintain a healthy diet, mainly because the food is composed of nuts, oats and fiber. However, most of them have sugar and other unhealthy substances as their main ingredient, such as invert sugar, corn glucose, brown sugar, polydextrose and vegetable fat.

3. Gelatin

Gelatin is a real sugar bomb, which is its main ingredient. Other ingredients that make up gelatin are artificial sweetener, sodium cyclamate, acesulfame potassium and sodium saccharin. Bottom line: gelatin is just sugars, colorings and additives.

4. Water and salt crackers

It may even have that name, but this type of cookie is not just made up of water and salt. In addition to the two ingredients, there is also wheat flour, whey, salt, yeast (bicarbonate) and vegetable fat. That is, this type of food does not add to its nutrition.

5. Flavored yogurt

Flavored yogurts are made up of sugar, artificial fruits, additives and modified starch. For this food to really take effect, you should choose options such as unsweetened low-fat yogurts that have few ingredients.