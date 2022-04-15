5 reasons to eat dark chocolate for Easter (and all year round)

A worldwide passion that dates back to ancient times – the Mayans, for example, considered it the “Food of the Gods” – Dark chocolate may have health benefits. That’s because the higher the percentage of cocoa in chocolate, the healthier it is. The harm is caused by the addition of fat and sugar. A recent review published in late 2019 in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health lists eight benefits of the darkest chocolates. “Cocoa, the basic ingredient in chocolate, contains a significant amount of good fats (40%-50% in cocoa butter, with approximately 33% oleic acid, 25% palmitic acid and 33% stearic acid) and polyphenols, substances responsible for benefits related to anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and vasculotonic actions”, says Marcella Garcez, nutritionist and director of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

5 health-related reasons to consume dark chocolate:

– cardiovascular effects – A number of benefits for the cardiovascular system can occur after regular intake of foods and drinks containing cocoa. “Chocolates with a higher concentration of cocoa have a vasodilating action, improve vascular function and have antiplatelet activities, preventing the formation of fatty plaque inside the arteries”, explains vascular surgeon Aline Lamaita, a member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery. (SBACV). “These benefits are strongly related to the presence of flavonoids, which are anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. In healthy young adults, a daily intake of 20g of higher cocoa chocolate (90%) for a period of 30 days can improve vascular function,” says Marcella.

– Antidiabetic and against obesity – Cocoa components offer important action as antidiabetic agents, especially against type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2D). “Cocoa and its flavonoids improve glucose homeostasis, delaying the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates in the intestine and insulin sensitivity”, says the nutritionist. It may also have preventive effects against obesity and metabolic syndrome, because it increases the expression of genes associated with thermogenesis and produces a satiety response.

– Immune system and anemia prevention – Cocoa has regulatory properties on immune cells involved in innate and acquired immunity. “The positive effects of cocoa flavonoids on the immune system, through several mechanisms, are known as the reduction of the release of mediators, the restoration of cell balance and the negative regulation of immunoglobulin production”, says the doctor. Rich in iron, cocoa can also help prevent anemia. “Iron is essential for the formation of hemoglobin, which is a component of red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen to the body and which is normally in smaller amounts in case of anemia.”

– Anti-aging effect on the skin – According to dermatologist Daniel Cassiano, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), dark chocolate does not cause pimples, contrary to what many believe. “The patient’s food context is more important to define whether food will have a positive or negative influence on their skin, with the appearance of inflammation or acceleration of aging. But we know that, due to the high concentration of cocoa in its formula, dark chocolate – as long as it is ingested without excesses – can actually be an ally of skin health, as it contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties”, he explains.

– stimulus to happiness – According to studies, chocolate intake is linked to emotional aspects, as it increases the brain synthesis of serotonin, known as the happiness hormone, which produces a feeling of energy and pleasure.

Even opting for dark chocolate, however, it is important to be careful with excessive consumption – regardless of the concentration of cocoa, chocolate still has sugar and saturated fats – and control your daily intake. To obtain the benefits, the ideal is to consume between 25g and 50g of chocolate a day, giving preference to options with a higher concentration of cocoa, such as darker chocolates. “Overall, chocolate has a low glycemic index and, if it has more than 65% cocoa, it is a food that has many features and health benefits”, concludes Marcella.

