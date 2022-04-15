Activision shareholders pressured to vote against Xbox takeover

Representatives of SOC Investment Group have published an open letter officially requesting Activision Blizzard investors and shareholders to vote against Microsoft’s acquisition of the company.

The group had previously criticized the agreement, but now it is strongly opposed to the transaction and has begun to pressure businessmen with decision-making power to bar the purchase in its vote, which takes place on April 28.

SOC Investment Group has two central arguments to prevent the takeover:

The group believes Microsoft has taken advantage of Activision Blizzard’s devaluation as the company faces lawsuits and allegations of workplace harassment. “This transaction fails to properly assess the value of Activision and its future earnings potential,” the letter reads. The group doubts that an acquisition by any company is viable, given today’s “antitrust compliance climate.”

In addition to developing these two lines of argument in their letter, SOC Investment Group representatives also point out that they do not believe this is the best solution to the sexual harassment crisis facing Activision Blizzard:

“We do not believe that Activision shareholders should be looking for an acquisition to rebuild value lost through the failure of Activision’s managers to ensure safety and equity in the workplace, and the failure of the Board to respond constructively to the burgeoning crisis.”

The letter concludes by asking not only for shareholders to vote against the acquisition, but also pushing for a new board of directors to be elected next year.