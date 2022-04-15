AF News | State | Seven public hospitals already have 24-hour armed security services in Tocantins

The Secretary of State for Health implemented, this week, armed and unarmed security services in three more health units, in the Regional Hospitals of Miracema, Dianópolis and Paraíso do Tocantins.

The teams will work 24 hours a day, in order to contribute to the safety of patients, companions, servers and employees of the Unified Health System (SUS).

For the Secretary of Health, Afonso Piva, the implementation of this service brings tranquility to users and public servants. “For several years the State was not providing this service, our servers have the right to work peacefully, without unforeseen events or lack of security. Our patients must receive all the necessary care.” stressed the manager.

The director general of the Miracema Regional Hospital, Penha Bandeira, celebrated the arrival of the teams. “It is with great joy and satisfaction that the hospital now has 24-hour specialized security. We thank our governor and the secretary for providing patient safety, bringing greater safety to the work environment of health professionals and making the environment more welcoming and free of occurrences “he said.

The general director of the Dianópolis Regional Hospital, located in the southeast of Tocantins, Yaporan da Fonseca Milhomem, also highlighted the importance of the new service. “We will have four workstations, 24 hours a day, which will bring the security that our servers and users need. A tranquility to carry out our work”.

Other Units

The services are already available in the health units of state management in Palmas, Araguaína, Gurupi and Porto Nacional. The other units will be covered with the services gradually.

SES has a contract with two specialized companies: Convig Vigilância e Segurança and Ipanema Segurança LTDA, in the amounts of R$3,962,736.00 and R$1,258,309.92 respectively. The contracts will be valid for 12 months and may be extended for equal and successive periods up to a limit of 60 months, in accordance with current legislation.