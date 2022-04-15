American presenter laughs at spending on Viagra and Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro was “honored” in this Wednesday 13th edition of the “The late show with Stephen Colbert”. The show’s presenter commented on the news about the purchases of Viagra and penile prostheses by the Brazilian Army (see below).

Colbert showed a photo in which Bolsonaro appears in a leather hat worn by cowboys. “The Brazilian president and vacationing grandfather is driving grandma crazy with her ridiculous new hat,” he said. After reporting spending on the purchase of Viagra, the presenter commented: “The positive side is that Brazilian soldiers no longer need their bayonets. And they are pitching their tents faster than ever.”

Regarding spending on penile implants, the American noted that the scandal is “especially embarrassing for Bolsonaro, who often brags about his virility.” And he amended that the president refers to himself as “imbrochable,” a Portuguese term, he explained, for “infallible” or “flaccid-proof.” After laughter from the audience, he concluded: “This will teach you not to be so arrogant.”

In 2021, Colbert laughed at a gaffe by Bolsonaro, who confused the name of John Kerry, the US envoy to address climate issues, with that of actor Jim Carrey. The Brazilian president was also the target of jokes for his denialist speech in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic during the UN General Assembly.