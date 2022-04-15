Anvisa receives international alert about salmonella in Kinder Ovo

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received this Thursday, April 14, an alert released by the International Network of Food Safety Authorities (Infosan) about an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium in Kinder brand chocolates. According to the notice, Brazil is not included in the list of countries to which the product has been distributed.

In a statement, the agency informed this Thursday (15) that it is monitoring information from authorities in Europe on cases of infection with Salmonella Typhimurium, associated with the consumption of chocolates from the Ferrero company, manufactured in Belgium and distributed to different countries.

Representatives of the Ferrero company in Brazil sent an official statement to Anvisa, in which they reported that the contamination occurred at the factory in Arlon, Belgium, and that operations were suspended.

The company also informed that it has started to collect the products in all destination countries, and that the contamination does not reach the chocolates sold in Brazil.

“Anvisa follows the monitoring of the case with the company and follows the information provided by other international authorities”, highlights the note.

As a preventive measure, the agency recommends that consumers who have or intend to purchase Kinder brand chocolates, check the product manufacturer’s data on the label, especially Arlon, Belgium.

Kinder products made in this factory are: Kinder Surprise Maxi 100 g, Kinder Surprise 1 x 20 g, Kinder Surprise 3 x 20 g (60 g), Kinder Surprise 4 x 20 g (80 g), Kinder Schokobons WHITE 200 g, Kinder Schokobons 200 g, Kinder Schokobons 125 g, Kinder Schokobons 300 g, Kinder Mix Plush 133 g, Kinder Mix Advent Calendar 127 g, Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100 g, Kinder Mini Eggs Mix 250 g, Kinder Happy Moments 162 g. The forwarding of complaints can be done through the Anvisa Ombudsman, on the Fala.BR platform.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Justice, through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacom) notified Ferrero do Brasil in the sense that the company formalizes the recall of Kinder chocolate or provide clarification on the product’s safety in the country.