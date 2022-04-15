April Blue Light: an alert about esophageal cancer – Sade

(photo: Naturalherbsclinic/Pixabay)

Each year, Brazil registers 11,000 new cases of esophageal cancer, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA). This is the theme of the Abril Azul Claro campaign. It is a problem that may go unnoticed at first, as the symptoms resemble other imbalances. One of the signs that something is wrong is difficulty swallowing food (dysphagia). Among the initial manifestations of the disease are also pain in the central region of the chest, nausea, vomiting and lack of appetite. The clinical oncologist at Cetus Oncologia Patrcia Azevedo reports that the neoplasm accounts for the sixth highest incidence in men and the fifteenth in women, that is, the most recurrent in the male population. Among the factors that can be a trigger for the appearance of the disorder, the doctor cites smoking (responsible for 25% of esophageal cancers) and alcohol consumption, among other uncontrolled lifestyle habits. This list also includes obesity, reflux disease and papillomavirus. “Therefore, in order to prevent it, it is necessary to seek better lifestyle habits that oppose these risk factors”, emphasizes the oncologist.

Unlike what happens with other types of cancer, such as breast or colon, for which there are screening tests (mammography and colonoscopy, in that order), there is no way to know if esophageal cancer has already manifested itself, and that is why, at first, a disorder that appears silently. As the disease progresses, yes, the symptoms begin to become clearer.

The diagnosis is made through endoscopy, which is considered an invasive test. The procedure looks for possible lesions in the digestive tract and, if they are really present, a biopsy is performed at the same time as the exam. “But endoscopy performed routinely as a form of prevention is not indicated, since the risks of the procedure outweigh the benefits. There is, therefore, not yet a recommended screening method”, ponders Patrcia Azevedo.

Treatment varies with each patient. It may include endoscopies and surgeries, or chemotherapy and radiation therapy. “In early stages we can indicate endoscopic treatment and surgery. As the disease progresses, there may be some treatment combinations”, says the specialist. If therapies are started early, the chance of cure can exceed 80%.