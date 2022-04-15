At the G20, Brazil will seek support to join the OECD, the ‘club of the rich’ – News

Brazil seeks to reposition itself among global actors with the changes that the war between Russia and Ukraine should bring. That’s what the secretary of International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Erivaldo Gomes, says. In an exclusive interview for the Record Journalhe said he will accompany the minister, Paulo Guedes, and four other secretaries to a G20 meeting in Washington, United States.











The meeting will also be important for Brazil’s entry into the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), known as the ‘club of the rich’. The country will need the approval of representatives of the 38 member nations, and this will only happen with a good relationship with all members. “We are looking for new economic partnerships. We are undergoing a change in global economic relations”, he pointed out.





The intention of the meeting, according to Gomes, is to show that Brazil is an important player on the international stage and that the country has solutions for issues such as the economic effects of the pandemic, conflicts between nations, countries in debt, sustainability and the environment. environment. The trip will take place from April 17 to 23.





According to Gomes, the war between Russia and Ukraine will change the design of global economies. “This war could have an impact equivalent to the fall of the Berlin Wall, in terms of the repositioning of global economies. At this moment, Brazil needs to be very active, clear in its messages, in addition to doing its duty, which is to put the house in order and the economy to function”, he said.





On the trip, Guedes’ entourage will meet with the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the World Bank and the G20, will hold bilateral meetings with other governments and also dialogue with the private sector, to try to bring investments to the country. “We need to show that we are a safe haven as an investment destination, as a trading partner, and as a partner in global economic issues,” explained the secretary.

On more than one occasion, Gomes guaranteed that Brazil has important solutions for the world, and that it has “done its homework with structural reforms”. The secretary also highlighted that the personal meeting with government officials and businessmen will be important to close deals, and that the Covid-19 pandemic has imposed the need for virtual meetings and phone calls, which distanced the country “from this direct dialogue”.