Banana prevents some diseases. Know what they are

Banana is one of the most popular fruits thanks to its versatility in gastronomy. In addition, it contains a wide range of properties, so its consumption is recommended by health professionals. Even this fruit stands out for preventing 3 diseases that considerably threaten a person’s well-being.

Experts have found in bananas an ally for health, as its nutrients, especially potassium, help in the treatment of various diseases.



That is why this tropical fruit should be consumed daily, in small portions, as it also contains a considerable dose of sugar and carbohydrates.

Following this line, the cited fruit provides simple sugars such as glucose, sucrose and dextrose, which are a great source of energy.

In addition, different studies have shown that they provide beta-carotene, vitamins from groups B, C, E and, as if that were not enough, they are very rich in iron, potassium and fiber.

With these tools, the banana can fight three diseases of concern to health.



Stress, depression, asthma and anemia, the banana is the secret

Bananas contain a protein called tryptophan which, when consumed, is converted into serotonin, a hormone that promotes relaxation and good mood. In addition, its high richness in potassium and vitamin B6 improves the functioning of muscles and nerves.

While, on the other hand, research has found properties in tropical fruits to reduce asthma symptoms.

Consequently, its intake can help people breathe better because it contains pyridoxine, which is popularly known as vitamin B6, which causes the smooth muscle tissue of the bronchi to relax.

Finally, one of the most harmful diseases for the body is anemia and in bananas we will find an ally to fight it. That’s because the said fruit is rich in iron, essential to stimulate the production of hemoglobin in the blood, that is, in the production of red and white blood cells. This will allow the formation of antibodies that will strengthen the immune system.

