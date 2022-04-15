Blumenau records first death from the disease

The Health Department of blumenau confirmed this Thursday (14) the first death from dengue in this year. The victim was a 94 year old man, who died on March 21. The death was being investigated as an autochthonous case, contracted inside the city.

From the beginning of January to this Thursday have already been registered 2020 mosquito outbreaks Aedes Aegypti. Compared to the same period last year, the number represents a 43% increase.

At the moment, Blumenau counts 15 residents hospitalized with suspected dengue. Of these, 14 are in wards and one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After the exams are collected, the laboratory tests are sent to the Public Health Center in Florianópolis.

Prevention

The best way to avoid the mosquito, which transmits three different types of diseases, is to prevention. It is important to eliminate proliferation sites, not keep waste in places that can store water and carry out frequent cleaning of drains and gutters.