Brazil will defend dialogue with Putin at the G20, after Russia asks for support

The Ministry of Economy will defend a position of dialogue with Russia in the discussions of the G20 (group of the 20 largest global economies), the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank. The stance will be adopted by Minister Paulo Guedes at the meetings of the three organizations that will take place next week, in Washington, in the United States. Guedes embarks there on Sunday (17).

Russia has suffered sanctions from several countries after invading Ukraine and starting a war in the country.

In a letter sent to Guedes this week, the country asked for Brazil’s support to avoid political accusations and alleged attempts at discrimination in multilateral organizations. The letter arrived just the week before the meetings of the G20, the IMF and the World Bank.

According to the secretary of International Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Economy, Erivaldo Gomes, the understanding in the ministry is that the “bridges” built between countries in the economic area cannot be destroyed. The view is that it would be necessary to avoid “emotional attitudes” in the current moment.

“Breaking communication channels, we see it as a way for you not to be able to discuss the problem and seek solutions. Regardless of who it is, we want communication channels to be working”, he said.

Bolsonaro’s Proximity to Russia

Since the beginning of hostilities in Eastern Europe, the Brazilian government has avoided confronting the Moscow government. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in February, just before the start of the war. On the occasion, without mentioning Ukraine, Bolsonaro said he was “in solidarity with Russia”.

In Brazil, with the conflict already underway, Bolsonaro defended a neutral position towards Russia. At the same time, the Itamaraty supported, in early March, a resolution against Russia in the UN General Assembly (United Nations).

More recently, in a vote that decided to suspend Russia from CDH (Human Rights Council) of the United Nations, Brazil chose to abstain.

Economic team will not deal with sanctions

Guedes will be in Washington between April 17 and 23, for meetings of the G20, the IMF and the World Bank. He and other members of the ministry will also meet with investors and have bilateral meetings with representatives from other countries.

During this period, even if the war between Russia and Ukraine permeates the talks, the economic team says it will not specifically address the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and European countries.

The assessment is that Guedes should not go into the matter, which would fall within the scope of international politics, under the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Brazil wants to sell itself as a ‘solution’ for investors

In Washington, the ministry foresees discussions on the problem of global transport chains and the cost of fertilizers, due to the war.

There will also be debates on the economic effects of the pandemic, the cost of energy and food security in countries. At the World Bank, one of the themes will be public debt in countries.

Guedes will try to position Brazil as a “solution” and a “safe haven” for investors. The discourse is that the country did the “homework” of the reforms and, therefore, became more resistant to turmoil, such as the current one.

The defense of Brazil as a safe haven for investments has been carried out by the economic team since the beginning of the war. The intention is to show that Brazil would be prepared to receive eventual flows of resources that, before, were invested in other regions, including Russia.

Data from the Central Bank show that in 2021, despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Brazil received US$ 46.4 billion in IDP (Direct Investment in the Country) – investments considered productive, made in new factories or in companies already in operation. The figure, however, is still below the one verified before the pandemic: in 2019, it was US$ 69.2 billion.

Solution also for food safety

The Ministry of Economy will also defend in the meetings in Washington that Brazil is the solution for the food security of the countries.

According to the ministry, the country, which is already a major supplier of food to the world, could become even more important in the area at this time of global turmoil.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has raised the prices of commodities exported by Brazil, such as soybeans and corn. In this aspect, the Brazilian trade balance has benefited from higher prices.

The problem is that, on the other hand, these products are also consumed in the domestic market. This is reflected in higher prices in supermarkets.

The most recent data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) show that, in the 12 months up to March, soybean oil rose 23.75% in the domestic market, corn in grain rose 23.36% and chicken (very dependent on the price of corn) was 16.11% more expensive.