Campinas delivers flu vaccinations to bedridden people; learn how to register | Campinas and Region

The Health Department of Campinas (SP) will provide from this Thursday (14) the delivery of flu vaccine to immunize bedridden people. The immunizer is a single dose and protects against the H1N1, strain B and H3N2 viruses of the Darwin subtype, responsible for the outbreak of the disease that hit Brazil at the end of last year and beginning of 2022.

The vaccination campaign against the disease began at the end of March and already covers people aged 60 and over – see the calendar for other groups below.

Families with bedridden people at home or those with limited mobility can register at the health center closest to your residence to allow the visit of a health professional. Registration can be done via email, by phone or in person.

See the address and telephone number of all health centers in Campinas

The city government estimates that many people end up not getting immunized because they are not able to travel to a vaccination unit.

8.9 thousand immunized in 2021

This home service already exists at the Health Department, and in 2021 it was the way to immunize 8,900 people – 5,700 of whom were bedridden and 3,100 in nursing homes.

This year, delivery was resumed in April for the second booster dose of Covid-19 and also the flu vaccine. Those who already have the registration, do not need to redo the process.

“Thank God everything is up to date. As he took all the doses, we are calmer,” said housewife Ivone Marques, who takes care of her bedridden husband after he has meningitis. This Thursday, he received the flu and Covid-19 doses.

For the rest of the population, the vaccine can be administered in health centers according to the campaign calendar.

Influenza vaccination schedule in SP

March 28: seniors over 80 years old.

seniors over 80 years old. April 4: elderly over 60 years and health workers.

elderly over 60 years and health workers. may 2nd: children over 6 months to under 5 years of age, pregnant and postpartum women.

children over 6 months to under 5 years of age, pregnant and postpartum women. May 9: indigenous peoples, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities.

indigenous peoples, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities. May 16: security and rescue forces, armed forces, prison system employees, truck drivers, workers in the collective road transport of urban and long-distance passengers, port workers and the population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.