Can diabetics drink coffee? Find out what is myth and what is true

As we already know, diabetics have many dietary restrictions and this also includes drinks. Diabetes consists of having the levels of glucose high or because it contains blood sugar. And our biggest source of energy comes from the foods we eat at our meals.

When the person is diagnosed with the disease, it is essential that he follow all medical guidelines to maintain his health. In addition, it is possible that in some cases the disease is reversed.

Not to mention that with age, having high glucose levels can lead to a number of complications, such as stroke, kidney disease, eye problems, dental disease, nerve damage and also foot problems.

See if the diabetic can drink coffee

According to the American Diabetes Association, anyone diagnosed with the disease should avoid drinking certain types of drinks, as they have a very high level of sugar in their composition, which causes blood glucose to rise.

Therefore, before knowing whether diabetics can drink coffee or not, we already know that this drink with added sugars can be kept well away from them.

Now, in relation to pure coffee, the American Diabetes Association says that it contains few calories and carbohydrates, so it can, yes, be part of the diabetic diet, but it has to be consumed in moderation.

But the organization reminds that you should avoid drinking coffee with added sugars, milk, whipped cream, among other ingredients that can be found in coffee shops. If you are going to consume it, do it in moderation.

However, the association stressed that it still needs a few more studies to know what the effects of coffee are on people suffering from diabetes. He also warned that those with type 1 diabetes may have a rise in blood sugar levels after drinking coffee. Remembering that the diabetic should always follow the medical guidelines and make a periodic follow-up with him.

Learn how drinking coffee can influence your blood glucose level

Several studies show that drinking coffee can help prevent diabetes. On the other hand, the American Diabetes Association says that drinking coffee can help prevent type 2 diabetes.

Other studies say that drinking too much coffee in a short period of time can help raise blood sugar levels. As mentioned above, always drink in moderation and consult your doctor.